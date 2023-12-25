English
Iran says senior IRGC commander 'killed in Israeli airstrike' in Damascus

Danna Avni
2 min read
Sayyed Reza Mousavi (L) with Qasem Soleimani
Sayyed Reza Mousavi (L) with Qasem SoleimaniCourtesy of IRGC

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reports that the strike targeted two distinct sites linked to Hezbollah and Iranian-backed militias

A senior commander in Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps was reportedly in an airstrike near Damascus, Tehran said on Monday. 

The attack, attributed to Israel, eliminated Sayyed Reza Mousavi, a key figure responsible for Iranian forces in Syria. 

Mousavi, a high-ranking Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps commander, was overseeing Iranian military operations in Syria. 

He was a close confidant of Qasem Soleimani, the Iranian commander killed by a U.S. drone strike near the Baghdad International Airport in Iraq in 2020.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1739302770807836789

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that the strike targeted two distinct sites linked to Hezbollah and Iranian-backed militias.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1739282645530349679

Witnesses reported loud explosions, and plumes of smoke billowed from the targeted locations, creating a visible spectacle in the Damascus countryside. 

This is a developing story

