The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reports that the strike targeted two distinct sites linked to Hezbollah and Iranian-backed militias

A senior commander in Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps was reportedly in an airstrike near Damascus, Tehran said on Monday.

The attack, attributed to Israel, eliminated Sayyed Reza Mousavi, a key figure responsible for Iranian forces in Syria.

Mousavi, a high-ranking Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps commander, was overseeing Iranian military operations in Syria.

He was a close confidant of Qasem Soleimani, the Iranian commander killed by a U.S. drone strike near the Baghdad International Airport in Iraq in 2020.

Witnesses reported loud explosions, and plumes of smoke billowed from the targeted locations, creating a visible spectacle in the Damascus countryside.

This is a developing story