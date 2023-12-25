Iran says senior IRGC commander 'killed in Israeli airstrike' in Damascus
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reports that the strike targeted two distinct sites linked to Hezbollah and Iranian-backed militias
A senior commander in Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps was reportedly in an airstrike near Damascus, Tehran said on Monday.
The attack, attributed to Israel, eliminated Sayyed Reza Mousavi, a key figure responsible for Iranian forces in Syria.
Mousavi, a high-ranking Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps commander, was overseeing Iranian military operations in Syria.
He was a close confidant of Qasem Soleimani, the Iranian commander killed by a U.S. drone strike near the Baghdad International Airport in Iraq in 2020.
Witnesses reported loud explosions, and plumes of smoke billowed from the targeted locations, creating a visible spectacle in the Damascus countryside.
This is a developing story