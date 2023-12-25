Bringing joy to the frontline: weekly bashes for IDF soldiers

Responding to the growing demand, organizers plan to establishing an association to ensure more IDF bases can benefit from these uplifting events

In the midst of the challenging and tense environment faced by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), a heartwarming initiative has emerged to boost the spirits of soldiers on the frontlines.

Every Sunday, hundreds of volunteers gather at IDF bases across the country to organize festive events, complete with quality barbecues, music, and camaraderie. This unique initiative, spearheaded by Tommy Bellaiche, Yoni Bettan, and their associates, aims to provide soldiers with a much-needed break from the rigors of war and a moment to enjoy life.

The project, relying solely on donations, was initiated shortly after October 7 and has since gained momentum with the involvement of numerous volunteers and donors.

"It warms our hearts and really allows us to release the pressure. This generosity is incredible, and we appreciate so much what they do for us," shared one soldier.

The weekly events rotate among different bases, providing soldiers with a diverse and entertaining experience. The volunteers, some even traveling from abroad, express a common desire to support the people of Israel, especially the soldiers to whom they owe so much.

Caroline Haïat/i24NEWS

Volunteers quickly organize the evening, with men manning the barbecue stations and women preparing salads in a festive atmosphere.

The food at these gatherings are diverse, with volunteers preparing a range of dishes, from chopped steak and koftas to sausages and shawarma. Desserts, including homemade cakes and traditional Moroccan sfenj oil donuts, add a sweet touch to the evening. The soldiers are treated like patrons at a restaurant, choosing their preferred meats and enjoying the lively atmosphere.

Caroline Haïat/i24NEWS

As the evening progresses, a DJ takes the stage, playing a mix of Israeli classics and current hits. The atmosphere transforms as soldiers and volunteers come together in large circles, dancing, singing, and waving flags. The DJ's playlist becomes a soundtrack for unity and joy, momentarily eclipsing the challenges faced by the country.

These events, aptly titled "All our Sundays for our soldiers," are the brainchild of childhood friends Yoni Bettan, Uriel, and Tommy Bellaiche. Yoni, a resident of Israel for two decades, initiated the project as a response to the outbreak of war on October 7. What began as a distribution of phone chargers and cigarettes evolved into grandiose barbecues, complete with singers, DJs, and even a wedding celebration for a soldier—all on a voluntary basis.

Caroline Haïat/i24NEWS

Responding to the growing demand, Yoni and Tommy are in the process of establishing an association to ensure more IDF bases can benefit from these uplifting events. Their dream includes organizing a giant beach barbecue in Gaza, symbolizing a pursuit of normalcy and joy even in challenging times.

