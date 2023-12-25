WATCH: IDF discovers terrorist infrastructure in Indonesian hospital, Gaza Strip

A Toyota Corolla with an Israeli license plate registered to the family of ex-hostage Samer Talalka, was discovered with stains of blood

In a recent operation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) discovered a terrorist infrastructure within an Indonesian hospital located in the northern Gaza Strip.

This hospital, previously used by Hamas terrorists on October 7, was found to be concealing various materials belonging to the terrorists.

During the IDF operation inside the gated compound of the Indonesian hospital, a white Toyota van resembling those used by Hamas terrorists on October 7 was uncovered. This vehicle was found to contain weapons, linking it directly to the activities of the terrorists.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1739353122521199007 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Additionally, another vehicle, a Toyota Corolla with an Israeli license plate registered to the family of ex-hostage Samer Talalka, was discovered on the premises.

The Corolla held remnants of RPGs and bloodstains from another hostage. The vehicle had been stolen in Israel and transported to Gaza, further establishing a direct connection between the hospital and the events of October 7.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1739353971867738128 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The Indonesian hospital, inaugurated in 2015 near the Jabaliya neighborhood, stands as the largest hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.

However, it has now been revealed to serve as more than a medical facility, acting as a meeting place for combat management and a base for senior Hamas officials. The hospital is also linked to an adjacent area through a tunnel, solidifying its strategic significance in the underground infrastructure of the Jabaliya terrorist battalion.