IDF announces death of 3 soldiers

Two were killed in southern Gaza raising the ground operation's toll up to 158 while another soldier died out of wounds after fighting in northern Israel

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday released names of two soldiers killed in southern Gaza on Monday.

Their death raises the ground operation's toll up to 158.

Staff Sergeant (res.) Elisha Yehonatan Lober, 24, was from Yitzhar, an Israeli community in the West Bank. He was a part of the 179th Reserve Armored Brigade’s 8104th Battalion.

Lober was a cousin of Hallel and Yigal Yaniv, the two brothers killed in the terror attack in Huwara in the West Bank earlier in February.

Sergeant First Class (res.) Joseph Yosef Gitarts, 25, was from Tel Aviv. He fought with the 179th Reserve Armored Brigade’s 7029th Battalion.

Later during the day, the IDF announced the death of Staff Sergeant Daniel Nachmani, 21. He was from the city of Kfar Saba in central Israel and he fought with the 71st battalion.

The IDF earlier on Monday announced killing of two other soldiers in Gaza.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also on Monday announced that the IDF is to intensity the offensive in the Gaza Strip in the coming days.

