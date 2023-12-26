Gallant: 'Israel has been attacked from 7 arenas and responded at 6 of them' | LIVE UPDATES
Hostilities continue as southern Israeli town of Sderot as well as communities near the Gaza border overnight heard rocker alert sirens
Rocker alert sirens sounded in Sderot in southern Israel at 1:10 am (local time). The incident was followed by the sirens heard in the Israeli communities near the Gaza border, including Kibbutz Nir Oz, at 1:33 am.
To catch up on the full events of the war from Monday, CLICK HERE
Israeli civilian severely wounded by anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon toward a church in northern Israel
An Israeli civilian has been severely wounded after Hezbollah fired an anti-tank missile at a church near Shumra, in the Ikarit area in northern Israel.
The IDF and MDA forces arrived to give him medical treatment, and another anti-tank missile was fired into the area. The IDF forces returned fire.
Israel's Defense Minister Gallant: Israel is facing attacks from 7 fronts and has reacted at 6
“Anyone who acts against us is a target,” stated the official.
IDF announces death of soldier wounded in northern Israel
IDF reported striking targets in Lebanon following several launches toward the Har Dov area, northern Israel
Dozens protest in northern Israel accusing the government of not protecting them
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
UK Maritime agency updated earlier report saying explosions occurred near ship in Red Sea off coast of Yemen after two drones were seen near the vessel
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Hostage families disrupt Israeli PM Netanyahu's Knesset speech
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
UK maritime agency reports attack off coast of Yemen
Israeli delegation visited Cairo for talks with Egyptian officials and Hamas on hostage release negotiations, Qatari-owned Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, citing Egyptian sources
The Egyptian proposal for negotiation is said to have not been "categorically rejected by Hamas." According to the report, the proposal included the two key principles demanded by the terror group: no negotiating under fire and the full withdrawal of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) from the Gaza Strip.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
At least 1 killed, 24 wounded in strikes on pro-Iran sites in Iraq - report
Earlier on Tuesday, U.S. retaliatory targeted strikes were reported in Iraq.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
IDF reports preventing attempted bombing of Israeli tank by terrorists in Jabalya
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated identifying an armed terrorist cell in Jabalya "that attempted to plant an explosive device adjacent to an IDF tank" overnight. Israeli troops are said to have foiled the attack and "directed an IDF aircraft that killed the terrorists and struck the compound where they operated."
Additionally, Israeli Air Forces are said to have killed over 10 terrorists in Khan Yunis. Following the incident, an IDF aircraft struck a military compound where Hamas terrorists were discovered.
The IDF also reported conducting searches in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) military compound in Daraj Tuffah where Israeli troops located weaponry, including "guns, explosive devices, and ammunition, along with intelligence documents and military equipment used by the terrorist organization."
U.S. retaliates in Iraq after 3 troops wounded in attack
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Overnight IDF raids reported in central and southern Gaza - Palestinian media