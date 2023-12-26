Hostilities continue as southern Israeli town of Sderot as well as communities near the Gaza border overnight heard rocker alert sirens

Rocker alert sirens sounded in Sderot in southern Israel at 1:10 am (local time). The incident was followed by the sirens heard in the Israeli communities near the Gaza border, including Kibbutz Nir Oz, at 1:33 am.

To catch up on the full events of the war from Monday, CLICK HERE