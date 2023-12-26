IDF soldier dies from fungal infection contracted in the Gaza Strip

The deceased soldier was identified as having contracted a resilient fungal strain resistant to conventional treatments

An Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) fighter, severely wounded in action two weeks ago in the Gaza Strip, succumbed to a lethal fungal infection acquired from the soil in the conflict zone.

The deceased soldier, who arrived at Asuta Hospital in Ashdod with severe limb injuries, was identified as having contracted a resilient fungal strain resistant to conventional treatments.

Medical experts exhausted all possible avenues of treatment, including experimental therapies from abroad, but were unable to halt the fungus's progression within the soldier's body, leading to organ failure.

Follow the latest updates on the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza>>>

Professor Galia Rahab, Chairperson of the Infectious Diseases Association and former director of the Infectious Diseases Unit at Sheba Hospital, disclosed to Israeli broadcaster Kann that nearly ten fighters, wounded during the conflict in Gaza, have been infected with these previously unseen fungi present in the local soil.

IDF Spokesperson

These fungal strains have not been encountered in previous wars, raising concerns about their origin and resilience.

Rahab underscored that the contaminated soil, potentially affected by sewage water, might be the breeding ground for these hazardous fungi. She indicated that investigations would be conducted to ascertain any link between the fungi and the underground tunnel networks in the area.

IDF Spokesperson

The Association for Infectious Diseases is slated to convene an emergency session next week, collaborating with IDF epidemiology experts, to delve deeper into this concerning fungal outbreak.

The IDF has not yet released an official statement regarding these cases of fungal infections among injured fighters in Gaza.