Israel to discuss with U.S. shifting to low-intensity op in Gaza - report

Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs is said to present his American counterparts with the country's vision for the war timeline and post-war Gaza

Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer is to arrive in Washington D.C. on Tuesday to talk with the White House and State Department representatives about scaling down the war and transitioning to low-intensity operation in the Gaza Strip.

The Minister is said to be scheduled to meet with the White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Secretary of State Tony Blinken and members of Congress, a senior Israeli official told Axios.

A senior U.S. official cited by the report said that "the main issue of discussion between the Biden administration and the Netanyahu government is 'how to wrap things up and on what timeframe.'"

According to the Israeli source of Axios, "Dermer will also discuss Netanyahu's thinking regarding what happens in Gaza when the war ends, including who governs the enclave in the long term."

The matter has reportedly caused tensions within Hamas as its leadership in Gaza and abroad appear to have different perspectives over the post-war Gaza governance. The Biden administration has previously expressed support for the idea of the Palestinian Authority's (PA) governance over the Strip after the Israel-Hamas war ends.

Additionally, according to the report, Dermer is "expected to discuss the concern about Israel's munitions stockpile and the request that the U.S. expedite weapons shipments, an Israeli official said."

Israel's Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant earlier in December expressed his concerns over the delay in the delivery of munitions to the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, said Axios.

