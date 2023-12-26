Egypt shoots down UAV over vacation town of Dahab

Egyptian air defense intercepted the drone that was likely heading toward Eilat, Israel

Explosions disrupted the calm atmosphere of Dahab, a popular resort city on the southeast coast of the Sinai Peninsula.

Eyewitnesses reported the shooting down of a flying object approximately two kilometers off Dahab's coast, prompting investigations into the incident.

The Egyptian government swiftly responded to the incident, confirming that a UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) was intercepted over the Sinai Peninsula, heading in the direction of Eilat, Israel. This revelation came shortly after the explosions were heard in Dahab.

Dahab, known for its scenic landscapes and pristine beaches, attracts tourists seeking a peaceful retreat. However, the recent incident may raise concerns among potential visitors, impacting the local tourism industry.

The interception of a UAV near Dahab follows a series of incidents that have heightened tensions in the region. The Red Sea area has experienced increased military activity and geopolitical tensions, making it a focus for security measures and surveillance.

