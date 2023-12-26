Multiple IDF soldiers wounded after evacuating a civilian who was harmed from the initial incident; IDF condemns attack as violation of UN Resolution

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that a Hezbollah anti-tank missile struck St. Mary's Greek Orthodox Church in Iqrit, northern Israel.

On X, the IDF said the attack, occurring on the day after Christmas, not only violated UN Security Council Resolution 1701 but also infringed upon the freedom of worship.

A civilian near the Christian village of Iqrit suffered serious injuries in the missile strike. IDF forces and first responders are on the scene, providing assistance to the victim.

However, reportedly the situation escalated when, upon the arrival of troops, another anti-tank missile was launched, leading to an intense firefight. 9 IDF troops have transferred to a hospital after evacuating the civilian from the scene. One of the soldiers was seriously injured and eight soldiers were moderately and lightly injured.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1739630534416838750 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Air Force fighter jets attacked Hezbollah terrorist infrastructures in Lebanese territory in response to the incident.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1739638049254871176 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Shadi Haloul, the head of the Aramean-Christian Association in Israel, strongly condemned Hezbollah for its indiscriminate targeting of civilians.

"We have seen this in previous incidents where it has harmed Christians in Lebanon and fired from their homes, which were then damaged by IDF retaliatory strikes," Haloul stated.

Read more stories like this >>

• Iran says senior IRGC commander 'killed in Israeli airstrike' in Damascus >>

• Iran threatens Mediterranean closure over Gaza, without saying how >>

• UN peacekeeping chief warns Israel-Lebanon border at 'dangerous' flashpoint >>