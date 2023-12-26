IDF expands operations against Hamas in central Gaza Strip

The division aims to incapacitate Hamas in the central Gaza Strip, same as the success achieved in the northern regions

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have intensified their efforts against Hamas in the central camps of the Gaza Strip, according to Brigadier General Dado Bar Kalifa, Commander of Division 36.

The division, which previously operated in the northern Gaza Strip, has shifted its focus to the central camps, aiming to dismantle terrorist infrastructures and neutralize the Central Camp Brigade of Hamas.

The recent attack targeted the al-Boreij camp, a densely populated area with civilian neighborhoods in the Gaza Strip is serving as a stronghold for Hamas. The IDF said in a statement that they aim to disrupt the operational capacity of Hamas in these camps, considering them established terrorist nests.

Brigadier General Dado Bar Kalifa highlighted the division's achievements in the northern Gaza Strip, specifically in neighborhoods like Zaytun, Shejaiya, Rimal, and Shatti. He said, the IDF successfully engaged in fierce battles, eliminating hundreds of terrorists, destroying infrastructure, and significantly hampering Hamas's control over these areas.

IDF Spokesperson

In the al-Burij camp, the Infantry School Brigade uncovered a tunnel shaft leading to an extensive underground route and identified a Hamas training complex with numerous weapons in the initial hours of the operation.

IDF Spokesperson

Commenting on the ongoing efforts, Brigadier General Dado Bar Kalifa emphasized the relentless pursuit of IDF objectives. He stated, "The IDF does not stop. The 36th Division moves to its tasks in the central camps, and the fight against terrorism in these camps will be a fundamental move."

The division aims to incapacitate Hamas in the central Gaza Strip, mirroring the success achieved in the northern regions