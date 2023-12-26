IDF Chief of Staff Halevi addresses nation "The war in Gaza will continue for many more months"

"We will reach the Hamas leadership, whether it takes a week or months."

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi recently visited soldiers in the northern Gaza Strip, providing a significant update on the ongoing military operations against Hamas.

Halevi stated, "The Israeli army is close to completing the dismantling of Hamas battalions in the northern Gaza Strip."

He highlighted the success in eliminating numerous terrorists and commanders, with some surrendering to Israeli forces. Additionally, many underground infrastructures and weapons have been destroyed.

Moving forward, Halevi emphasized a shift in focus to the south of the Gaza Strip, particularly in Khan Yunis, while continuing efforts to preserve and deepen gains in the north. He underlined the commitment to preventing a recurrence of events like those on October 7, stating, "We will not allow October 7 to happen again." The Israeli Air Force remains active, targeting enemy structures and safeguarding forces.

IDF Spokesperson

Speaking about the prolonged duration of the conflict, Halevi acknowledged the necessary and challenging goals of the war, asserting, "This war will continue for many more months." He outlined the use of diverse methods to sustainably preserve the achievements. Halevi dispelled the notion of magic solutions, emphasizing the importance of persistent and determined fighting.

Israel Defense Forces

Addressing the pursuit of Hamas leadership, Halevi declared, "We will reach the Hamas leadership, whether it takes a week or months." The IDF continuously adapts its fighting methods, studying and modifying strategies based on the evolving situation and terrain. Halevi reiterated the commitment to bringing back hostages, stating, "We will do everything to bring back the hostages."