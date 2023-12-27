The soldiers were named Lieutenant Yaron Eliezer Chitiz, Sergeant Itai Bouton, and Sergeant Ephraim Yachman, all members of the Givati ​​Brigade

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed overnight the deaths of three soldiers in the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza, marking an addition to the toll of IDF soldiers lost in the battle, which now stands at 164.

The fallen soldiers were identified as Lieutenant Yaron Eliezer Chitiz, Sergeant Itai Bouton, and Sergeant Ephraim Yachman, all members of the Givati ​​Brigade.

Lieutenant Yaron Eliezer Chitiz, 23 years old from Ra'anana, served as the deputy company commander in the Shaked Battalion, Givati ​​Brigade. He lost his life in battle in the northern region of the Gaza Strip.

Sergeant Itai Bouton, a 20-year-old fighter from Petach Tikva, was part of the Shaked Battalion, Givati ​​Brigade, and fell in combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

Sergeant Ephraim Yachman, 21 years old from Maneva Daniel, served as a fighter in the Shaked Battalion, Givati ​​Brigade. He also lost his life in the northern area of the Gaza Strip.

The IDF confirmed that Sergeant Ephraim Yachman was posthumously promoted to the rank of sergeant.

The families of the fallen soldiers have been notified of their loss.