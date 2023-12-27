English
Biden speaks with Qatari PM in effort to revive hostage deal | LIVE UPDATES

Jonathan Regev, Ariel Oseran and Matthias Inbari24NEWS Senior Correspondents
Six Palestinian terrorists eliminated in Israeli air strike in Tulkarem, West Bank overnight

U.S. President Joseph Biden Jr. spoke with Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani on Wednesday regarding efforts to secure the release of hostages still held captive by Hamas militants in Gaza. 

According to the White House, the two leaders underscored the urgent priority of freeing all remaining detainees, including American citizens abducted by Hamas. Ongoing initiatives to enable more humanitarian assistance flows into Gaza were also discussed. Qatar has played a crucial mediating role between Israel and Hamas to secure a temporary ceasefire and partial prisoner exchanges. 

More updates on the Israel-Hamas war

IDF Spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari: "Hamas did not want the progress and prosperity that normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia could bring to this entire region. We seek a better future for all people in the region. Hamas seeks death and destruction. Which is why it dragged us into war."

Rocket alert sirens sound in Gaza border communities

IDF releases recording of a phone call with a Gazan resident depicting Hamas’s stronghold on the humanitarian organizations

Several interceptions reported in rocket barrage on Rosh Hanikra near Lebanon border

UN expert says “Israel wants to expel civilian population from Gaza”

The spokesperson for the Israeli government criticized the UN's failure to condemn rocket attacks on Israel from these same humanitarian zones

Rocket alert sirens sound in northern Israeli town of Rosh HaNikra

IDF says it struck 200 targets in Gaza over the past 24 hours

Rocket alert sirens sound in northern Israel

Is the IDF close to eliminating Hamas?

IDF continues intense operations around Shejaiya in Gaza City

In the Shejaiya neighborhood of Gaza City, IDF troops directed airstrikes to hit terrorists spotted moving between buildings in a known terrorist command hub

Three killed in alleged Israeli strike on Hezbollah stronghold of Bint Jbeil - Lebanese media report

Rocket alert sirens sound in Gaza border communities

U.S, Israel discuss shifting Hamas war strategy and Gaza aid

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met Tuesday with Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer to discuss transitioning to a “different phase” of Israel’s military operations in Gaza, according to officials.

Security footage: Two suspects in blast near Israeli embassy in India – reports

Two suspects were seen on security footage during the investigation into the blast yesterday next to the Israeli embassy in New Delhi.

Palestinian Authority officials heading to Cairo for talks on future of Gaza - report

IDF announces death of 3 soldiers from Gaza fighting, raising death toll of ground operation to 164

IDF eliminates six Palestinian terrorists in air strike in Tulkarem, West Bank overnight

