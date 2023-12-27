Six Palestinian terrorists eliminated in Israeli air strike in Tulkarem, West Bank overnight

U.S. President Joseph Biden Jr. spoke with Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani on Wednesday regarding efforts to secure the release of hostages still held captive by Hamas militants in Gaza.

According to the White House, the two leaders underscored the urgent priority of freeing all remaining detainees, including American citizens abducted by Hamas. Ongoing initiatives to enable more humanitarian assistance flows into Gaza were also discussed. Qatar has played a crucial mediating role between Israel and Hamas to secure a temporary ceasefire and partial prisoner exchanges.

More updates on the Israel-Hamas war