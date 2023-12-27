U.S, Israel discuss shifting Hamas war strategy and Gaza aid

The discussion comes after the UN Security Council agreed last week to a watered-down resolution calling for aid to be delivered to the Gaza Strip "at scale"

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met Tuesday with Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer to discuss transitioning to a “different phase” of Israel’s military operations in Gaza, according to officials.

Talks covered improving humanitarian relief to Gazan civilians and refocusing the war effort on high-value Hamas militant targets rather than broad offensives.

This follows growing international pressure over the human toll, even as a UN Security Council resolution urged expanded aid access.

Freeing remaining hostages in Gaza and long-term governance goals were also agenda items in the bilateral meeting, as the U..S urges de-escalation while supporting Israeli security needs. Ongoing talks look to make elusive progress.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The meeting was also meant as a chance to speak on "the transition to a different phase of the war to maximize focus on high-value Hamas targets," the official said, referring to the Palestinian terrorist group.

Following the meeting between Sullivan and Dermer, U.S. President Joseph Biden Jr. spoke with Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani on Wednesday regarding efforts to secure the release of hostages still held captive by Hamas militants in Gaza.

courtesy by Israel president office

According to the White House, the two leaders underscored the urgent priority of freeing all remaining detainees, including American citizens abducted by Hamas. Ongoing initiatives to enable more humanitarian assistance flows into Gaza were also discussed.

Qatar has played a crucial mediating role between Israel and Hamas over ceasefire negotiations and partial prisoner exchanges.