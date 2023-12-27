IDF continues intense operations around Shejaiya in Gaza City

In the Shejaiya neighborhood of Gaza City, IDF troops directed airstrikes to hit terrorists spotted moving between buildings in a known terrorist command hub

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday that ground, air and naval forces are sustaining intensive attacks against Hamas and other terror targets across the Gaza Strip.

Secondary explosions indicated the presence of explosives for attacks.

In two additional incidents, IDF surveillance spotted terrorists attempting to maneuver missile weapons into firing position using vehicles for transport. Precision Israeli strikes successfully targeted them and related weapons caches.

IDF Spokesperson

The latest IDF update reveals no let up in operations launched after Hamas escalated conflict with an unprecedented attacks killing over 1,100 Israeli civilians in October.

Though battered, Gaza terror factions continue largely ineffective attacks on invading forces.