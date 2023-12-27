UN expert says “Israel wants to expel civilian population from Gaza”

The spokesperson for the Israeli government criticized the UN's failure to condemn rocket attacks on Israel from these same humanitarian zones

In a statement released by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Paula Gaviria Betancur accused Israel of aiming to "permanently change the composition of Gaza's population with ever-increasing evacuation orders, alongside widespread and systematic attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure in southern Gaza."

Betancur said Israel had broken its security promises in the southern Gaza Strip by demanding that Palestinians in the northern Gaza Strip take refuge there.

"People have been forcibly displaced again. Since October 7, 85% of Gaza residents have been displaced from their homes," the statement said. “The only logical conclusion is that the Israeli military operation in Gaza aims to massively expel the majority of the civilian population,” she argued.

Israeli government spokesperson Eylon Levy responded on X by saying that the al-Muassi sector had been designated a humanitarian zone even before the ground offensive.

He also criticized the lack of condemnation from the UN of rocket attacks on Israel by Hamas from these same humanitarian zones.

“Civilians must be protected from Hamas,” he continued. "Ironically, the only ones encouraging the mass displacement of Gaza residents are those who falsely label most of them 'refugees' and fuel their dreams of settling in Israel through violence, instead of living in peace by our side,” he concluded.