'It is memory and warning:' Archeologists preserve evidence of Hamas's massacres

As the battle of narratives continues online and in the media, archeologists are working on keeping the moment October 7 alive for history

Archaeology is often used to document and preserve items from ancient history. However, since the beginning of Israel's war against Hamas, it is being used to do the same thing to something which occurred only a few months ago - the terrorists' onslaught of October 7.

The Israeli Antiquities Authority (IAA), the Ministry of Heritage and the Tkuma administration- a special body established after October 7 - are conducting a joint project aiming to document the devastation of the Gaza envelope area.

JACK GUEZ / AFP

Professor Moshe Caine, a Senior Lecturer at the Photographic Communications Department, Hadassah Academic College said the project "must be the biggest and most complex project from this kind ever undertaken in Israel. There is a tremendous sense of urgency."

The manager of the project from the IAA David Zel spoke of the idea behind their work: "First of all, it’s memory. We create a base of 3d museum, which will be used after the houses will be demolished."

"Second, is the evidence that we make," he added. "The model will be used in social media in the public domain to confront the claim that it didn’t happened."

"Third - it is a warning sign of what could happen when an extreme religious movement attacks you in the most brutal way," concluded Zel.

Menahem KAHANA / AFP

The project is taking place in several locations in the Gaza envelope. Kibbutz Nir Oz is one of the places which suffered the most from the Hamas attack.

The group, consisting of cameramen, archaeologists and experts , is using advanced technologies to get the best possible results. Data collection and 3D modelling and maps creation is carried out at the IAA headquarters in Jerusalem.

Ron Bahat, a resident of Nir Oz said that despite the sensitivity of this issue, he believes that the project is extremely meaningful: "Something happened here that never happened before - I think it is significant to document and to commemorate it."

"On the one hand, there is a call to rebuild the Kibbutz and bring life to what it was before. On the other hand, it is clear that it is important to show what happened here. It is clear that some of the people are not even at this stage of thinking ahead about collecting evidence. I believe that this project is top priority," he added.

It is still unclear what the final usage of this project will look like, on which platform it will be shown and whether it will be available to the wider public.

However, there is no doubt that October 7 was one of the most traumatic events in the history of Israel, and even today, the battle for the narrative is going on in social media and the press. The people of this project hope to contribute their part in this long, fierce fight, and to keep this moment in history alive, for ages.

