Iran claims Oct. 7 attack was revenge for Soleimani's assassination

Hamas denied the statement made by Iran's Revolutionary Guards, said the October 7 attack responded to Israel's 'crimes' at Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday stated that the October 7 attack on Israel was revenge for the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, a senior IRGC officer responsible for Iran's external military and intelligence operations, killed in the U.S. drone strike near Baghdad International Airport in January 2020.

According to the IRGC-affiliated Fars News Agency, Ramezan Sharif, the spokesperson for the IRGC said at the press conference: "The Al-Aqsa Storm was one of the retaliations of the Axis of Resistance against the Zionists for the martyrdom of Qasem Soleimani."

The claim contradicts Tehran's previously expressed rhetorics of distancing from the Hamas attack on October 7.

As Yaakov Lappin, a military analyst at the MirYam Institute, pointed out at the i24NEWS studio, "this is a convenient way for Iran to package its long-awaited vow of retaliation for Soleimani's assassination."

ANWAR AMRO / AFP

Later during the day, Hamas denied the statement. The terrorists said that the October 7 attack that led to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war was the group's response to Israel's "crimes" at the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem referring to the tensions around accessing the area that rise annually around religious holidays.

"The Hamas movement denies what was said by the spokesman of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Ramadan Sharif, regarding the Al-Aqsa flood operation and its motives," read the terrorist group's statement.

AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP

"We have repeatedly emphasized the motives and reasons for the operation, chief among them the dangers threatening the Al-Aqsa Mosque."

