Prime Minister Netanyahu disclosed this week that he had appealed to the Chinese president to intervene in securing Noa's release

On American news channel CNN, anchor John Oz was visibly moved to tears while reading a heart-wrenching letter from Liora Argamani, the mother of Noa Argamani, a young woman who was abducted by Hamas on October 7 during the Nova music festival.

The letter, addressed to President Joe Biden, highlights the urgent plea of a mother in the terminal stages of brain cancer, desperately seeking the opportunity to see her daughter one last time.

As John Oz struggled to compose himself, he conveyed Liora Argamani's poignant words: "I have stage 4 brain cancer." The mother's plea continued, expressing the overwhelming desire to embrace her daughter, Noa, before bidding farewell to her family forever. "All that comes to mind before saying goodbye to my family forever is the wish to hug my daughter, my only child, one last time," the emotional anchor shared, his voice breaking.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1739959798840356999 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In her heartfelt letter to President Biden, written on Christmas Day, Liora Argamani implores for a gift beyond material possessions.

"It's Christmas, and I want to ask you for a gift, Mr. President, that of seeing my daughter before leaving this world," she wrote. Describing Noa as a vibrant young woman who loves to dance, listen to music, and spend time with her loved ones, Liora emphasizes that her daughter deserves the chance to reunite with her family.

27a copyright law Israel

Prime Minister Netanyahu disclosed this week that he had appealed to the Chinese president to intervene in securing Noa's release.

The abduction of 25-year-old Noa Argamani on October 7 captured global attention, as a video circulated worldwide depicting her on a motorbike with her kidnappers. In the distressing footage, Noa makes desperate calls to her boyfriend, who was kidnapped alongside her.

More updates on the Israel-Hamas war