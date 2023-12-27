Released: first photo of Hamas leader, Muhammad Al-Deif, in 30 years

Muhammad al-Deif has been a prominent figure in the Hamas movement since the 1990s, marked by his involvement in numerous attacks

A recent photo of Muhammad al-Deif, the leader of the military wing of the Hamas movement, has surfaced, shedding light on the man who has survived multiple assassination attempts by the Israeli army.

The image, leaked to Israeli authorities, reveals a striking profile of a man without a single eye, his hair now grey, marking the toll of years spent in the heart of security operations.

Muhammad al-Deif has been a prominent figure in the Hamas movement since the 1990s, marked by his involvement in numerous attacks. In 1994, he orchestrated the kidnapping and killing of soldiers Nahshon Waxman, Aryeh Frankenthal, and Shahar Semni.

His notoriety has made him a prime target for Israeli countermeasures, with the recent leak providing a glimpse into the life of a man marked by both survival and the consequences of his actions.

The recently leaked photo, as reported by Israeli Channel 12, portrays al-Deif without one eye and with greying hair, offering a visual testament to the toll of his tumultuous life.

Additionally, they released security system possesses two video clips showing the Hamas leader in apparently good condition. One video captures al-Deif entering his office in the Jabalia neighborhood, and the other shows him navigating a parking lot with visible difficulties in walking.

Israeli intelligence concluded that al-Deif faces physical disabilities affecting his motor abilities, particularly in walking. Despite these challenges, the reports suggest that his cognitive abilities remain unaffected, showcasing a man determined to lead despite the physical toll of his experiences.

Born Mohamed Diab Ibrahim Al-Masry, al-Deif earned the nickname "guest" due to his frequent changes of location. His journey into activism began in the 1970s when he joined the Muslim Brotherhood movement as a teenager. With the onset of the first intifada in 1987, he aligned himself with the Hamas movement, facing arrest and a 16-month prison sentence in 1989.