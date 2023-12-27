'My Unorthodox Life' Netflix star goes into Gaza, discusses with i24NEWS her experience

"The difficult images the world is seeing come from Gaza is not because of Israel, or the IDF; it is because Hamas is hiding weapons with civilians" said Haart

Julia Haart, star of the reality series "My Unorthodox Life," recently spent a day with IDF troops in Gaza, offering her followers a unique perspective on the diversity within the Israeli army and the impact of Hamas on the Palestinian population.

In a recent interview on i24NEWS' The Rundown, Haart shared her firsthand experience and thoughts on the complex situation.

Haart highlighted the diverse makeup of the IDF, emphasizing, "THE IDF - this is a group of people, different religions, different ethnicities into Gaza." She underscored the unfortunate reality of witnessing the aftermath of conflict, stating, "we walked to a certain path into a town that had been decimated because of the fact that there were weapons and grenades and guns and rocket launchers."

During her visit, Haart expressed empathy for the young soldiers she encountered, saying, "these kids are 22-year-old kids that are forced to fight and defend the rest of the world." She acknowledged the profound impact of each loss, stating, "every single death is incomprehensible to me; the pain that these families are feeling."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1740107940042789097 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Discussing the challenges faced by IDF troops, Haart emphasized the complexities of the situation in Gaza. She addressed the perception of Israel's actions, explaining, "we all see these very difficult scenes coming out of Gaza... what people don’t understand is it is not the IDF that is creating that." Haart asserted that Hamas puts Palestinian civilians in danger, stating, "it is irrevocably because of Hamas."

Beyond her time with the IDF, Haart's series "My Unorthodox Life" chronicled her journey from an ultra-Orthodox upbringing in the U.S. to her current life. Since arriving in Israel, Haart has actively used her social media to showcase the diversity of the country, spending time with trans activists, visiting a school training women from various backgrounds and religions, and supporting organizations promoting coexistence.

Read more stories like this >>

•Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner visit southern Israeli kibbutz in solidarity trip>>

•Elon Musk tours Kfar Aza with Netanyahu to see Hamas atrocities firsthand>>

•New humanitarian coordinator for Gaza is spouse of former PLO minister>>