UAV launched by Iran-linked militia crashes in Golan Heights | LIVE UPDATES
Israeli media report a UAV launched by Iran-linked militia crashing in southern Golan Heights
An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) reportedly crashed in the Golan Heights with no casualties, Kan reported overnight. While the drone was initially believed to have been launched from Syria, Iran-linked militia in Iraq claimed responsibility over the incident.
This is the first instance of such an incident occurring in the area since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, but not the first time Iran-backed militia have escalated the situation in the region during the conflict. Hostilities continued on Wednesday in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon, while explosions in the Red Sea amid intensified activity of the Houthi group in Yemen were reported earlier this week.
More updates on the Israel-Hamas war
IDF kills terrorists in the neighborhoods of Daraj and Tuffah in Gaza City
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday reported ongoing operations in Gaza City. Israeli military reported ongoing airstrikes that resulted in killing of terrorist cells across the Daraj and Tuffah neighborhoods as well as discovering weaponry.
Aviation as well as the naval forces are said to continue supporting the ground operation.
IDF announces death of 3 soldiers raising Gaza ground op toll to 167