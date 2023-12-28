Israeli media report a UAV launched by Iran-linked militia crashing in southern Golan Heights

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) reportedly crashed in the Golan Heights with no casualties, Kan reported overnight. While the drone was initially believed to have been launched from Syria, Iran-linked militia in Iraq claimed responsibility over the incident.

This is the first instance of such an incident occurring in the area since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, but not the first time Iran-backed militia have escalated the situation in the region during the conflict. Hostilities continued on Wednesday in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon, while explosions in the Red Sea amid intensified activity of the Houthi group in Yemen were reported earlier this week.

