UAV launched by Iran-linked militia crashes in Golan Heights | LIVE UPDATES

Jonathan Regev, Ariel Oseran and Matthias Inbari24NEWS Senior Correspondents
Israeli media report a UAV launched by Iran-linked militia crashing in southern Golan Heights

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) reportedly crashed in the Golan Heights with no casualties, Kan reported overnight. While the drone was initially believed to have been launched from Syria, Iran-linked militia in Iraq claimed responsibility over the incident.

This is the first instance of such an incident occurring in the area since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, but not the first time Iran-backed militia have escalated the situation in the region during the conflict. Hostilities continued on Wednesday in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon, while explosions in the Red Sea amid intensified activity of the Houthi group in Yemen were reported earlier this week.

More updates on the Israel-Hamas war

IDF kills terrorists in the neighborhoods of Daraj and Tuffah in Gaza City

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday reported ongoing operations in Gaza City. Israeli military reported ongoing airstrikes that resulted in killing of terrorist cells across the Daraj and Tuffah neighborhoods as well as discovering weaponry.

Aviation as well as the naval forces are said to continue supporting the ground operation.

IDF troops in Gaza, footage released on December 28.IDF Spokesperson
Weaponry discovered in the neighborhoods of Daraj and Tuffah in Gaza City, footage released on December 28.IDF Spokesperson

IDF announces death of 3 soldiers raising Gaza ground op toll to 167

Captain Neriya Zisk, Sergeant first class (res.) Asaf Pinhas Tubul, Major Dvir David Fima.IDF Spokesperson
