IDF announces death of 3 soldiers raising Gaza ground op toll to 167

Captain (res.) Neriya Zisk, Sergeant First Class (res.) Asaf Pinhas Tubul and Major Dvir David Fima were killed in combat in central and southern Gaza Strip

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday released names of three soldiers killed fighting in the Gaza Strip.

Their death raises the ground operation's toll to 167.

Captain (res.) Neriya Zisk, 24, was from Masu'ot Yitzhak, a community in southern Israel. He was a company commander in the 401st Armored Brigade’s 52nd Battalion.

Zisk was killed on Wednesday fighting in central Gaza.

Sergeant First Class (res.) Asaf Pinhas Tubul, 22, was from the city of Kiryat Motzkin, north to Haifa. He served in the 7th Armored Brigade’s 77th Battalion.

Tubul was killed in combat southern Gaza. The same battle is said to have seriously wounded another officer and soldier of the same battalion.

Major Dvir David Fima, 32, was from Kfar Yona in central Israel. He was the deputy commander of the 460th Armored Brigade’s 198th Battalion.

Fima was killed in another battle in central Gaza. A soldier from the 7107th Battalion was reportedly seriously wounded in the same incident.

The IDF earlier on Wednesday announced death of three soldiers: Lieutenant Yaron Eliezer Chitiz, Sergeant Itai Bouton, and Sergeant Ephraim Yachman, all members of the Givati ​​Brigade.