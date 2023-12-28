Israeli security forces arrest 21 over 'terrorist funds' across West Bank

Israeli authorities report confiscating funds, Air Forces striking at terrorist cell in Jenin, West Bank

Israeli security forces on Thursday reported conducting an extensive operation across the West Bank. Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) Cyber Unit, Shin Bet and Israeli Police cooperated on locating and confiscating "millions of shekels" (1 shekel = 0.28 U.S. dollars).

21 people are said to have been arrested during the raid, according to the Israeli security forces' joint statement.

IDF Spokesperson

Additionally, Israeli Air Forces stroke at a terrorist cell responding to an attack against the IDF troops on the ground during the raid in Jenin.

Israeli military reported clashes in multiple locations when the troops were attacked with Molotov cocktails and stones.

IDF Spokesperson

Meanwhile, Palestinian sources claimed one was killed and 14 wounded in clashes with the IDF in Ramallah in the West Bank. Israeli security forces have not commented on the alleged incident.

See more updates on the Israel-Hamas war

Read more stories like this >>

• IDF announces death of 3 soldiers raising Gaza ground op toll to 167 >>

• $20 million allocated for security enhancement in West Bank outposts >>

• Hamas may recognize state of Israel - Palestinian Ambassador to Austria >>