IRGC chief says Oct. 7 was Palestinian move, denies Iran's role

The statement contradicts earlier claim that the October 7 attack was revenge for Soleimani's assassination

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Chief Commander Hossein Salami on Thursday stated that the October 7 attack that started Israel's war against Hamas was a "Palestinian move," reported Iran International.

According to Salami, no non-Palestinian party was involved in the attack.

The statement contradicts an earlier claim made by the IRGC spokesperson Ramezan Sharif who said on Wednesday that the October 7 attack was revenge for the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, a senior IRGC officer killed in the U.S. drone strike near Baghdad International Airport in January 2020.

At the same time, during his statement made on Thursday, the IRGC chief promised that revenge for Soleimani's assassination would come in the right time, said Iran International.

