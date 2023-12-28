Israeli strike in Lebanon kills two Australians, including Hezbollah member

The three were buried wrapped in Hezbollah flags, as the Iran-backed terror organization asserted that the slain Ali Bazzi was one of its own fighters

An Israeli airstrike on Tuesday in the Hezbollah stronghold of Bint Jbeil, Lebanon has killed two Australian citizens, Australia confirmed on Thursday.

The bombing claimed the lives of Ibrahim Bazzi, his brother Ali, and Ibrahim's wife Shorouq Hammoud.

The three were buried wrapped in Hezbollah flags, as the Iran-backed terror organization asserted that the slain Ali Bazzi was one of its own fighters. Australia says its investigating that claim, while reminding citizens that cooperating with the banned Hezbollah network violates national law.

“Hezbollah is a listed terrorist organization under Australian law. It’s an offense for any Australian to cooperate with, to support, let alone to fight with a listed terrorist organization like Hezbollah,” Acting Foreign Minister Mark Dreyfus said.

Acting Foreign Minister Mark Dreyfus communicated with Israeli counterparts over the strike that killed the Australian nationals. But he declined to share details, only reaffirming that Canberra has consistently raised protection of civilian lives amid widening regional violence.

AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari

“In the context of the current conflict, Australia has consistently called for civilian lives to be protected and we have consistently raised our concerns about the risk of this conflict spreading,” Dreyfus remarked.

Follow the latest updates on the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza>>>

The bombing came as Israel continues heavy strikes in Lebanon targeting Hezbollah installations and weaponry. It says the efforts aim to degrade militants' capacity to attack across the tense frontier on Israel's northern flank.

AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari

Hezbollah responded to the latest Israeli offensive action by firing salvos of rockets at residential areas around Kiryat Shmona. The barrage marked the most fierce seen in months, though it only damaged buildings without causing injuries. Israel followed up with additional bombardment of Hezbollah positions concentrated in southern Lebanon.

See more updates on the Israel-Hamas war

Skirmishes along the border have left 4 Israeli civilians and 9 soldiers dead. Hezbollah has named 129 fighters killed. The long-brewing crisis intensified after unprecedented Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7 demanding fierce Israeli military response in Gaza.