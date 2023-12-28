IDF: Fierce mosque battle kills 2 Israeli soldiers in Gaza's Khan Yunis

An IDF special forces team from the 7th Brigade entered the Qutaiba Mosque in Khan Yunis and discovered a hidden tunnel network underneath

The Israeli Defense Forces said on Thursday that its soldiers have engaged in intense clashes with Hamas militants inside a Gaza City mosque during operational activities over the past two weeks, culminating in an explosion that killed two IDF soldiers.

According to an IDF statement, a special forces team from the 7th Brigade entered the Qutaiba Mosque in Khan Yunis and discovered a hidden tunnel network underneath.

Upon attempting to advance, an IED detonated amid gunfire.

In the ensuring firefight, Sergeant Maor Cohen Eisenkot, a nephew of Israeli Minister Gadi Eisenkot, and Sergeant Yonatan Din Chaim lost their lives.

Troops managed to both rescue wounded soldiers and eliminate Hamas operatives trying to flee from the religious site turned terror hub, using logistical air support against the Hamas terrorists attempting to escape.

During the aids on terrorist infrastructures, the IDF located and confiscated weapons, weapons and textbooks.