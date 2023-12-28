Hezbollah chief Nasrallah was told about Oct.7 half an hour before attack - report

According to the sources cited by Le Figaro, Hezbollah was surprised by the attack and by the fact Iran had not been informed about it either

Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was warned about the October 7 attack half an hour before it began, French newspaper Le Figaro said on Wednesday.

The Lebanon-based group is said to have been surprised by the operation itself as well as by the fact that Iran had not been informed in advance, claims the report.

According to Le Figaro's source close to Hezbollah, the only Hamas member in Lebanon who was informed prior to the start of attack was deputy chairman of Hamas’s political bureau Saleh al-Arouri. The source also claimed that Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip, is said to have called him and directed him to warn Nasrallah.

The report also highlighted limited role of Hamas in Hezbollah's hostilities in northern Israel, despite the direct communication between the groups.

Additionally, another Hamas executive residing in Beirut, Osama Hamdan, learned about the October 7 events from the news, said Le Figaro. Despite that, there is evidence of extensive preparation for the attack in the Hamas command.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Chief Commander Hossein Salami on Thursday reiterated that Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel was a "Palestinian move," reported Iran International.

