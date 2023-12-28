Egypt says postwar Gaza cannot fully exclude Hamas - report

Both Israeli and Palestinian delegations have visited Cairo for talks with Egyptian officials to discuss post-war Gaza in the last week

Egypt believes that despite U.S. pressure, any postwar political arrangement in Gaza cannot realistically exclude the terrorist group Hamas entirely, according to an Egyptian official familiar with Cairo's mediation efforts.

The source told Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadid (The New Arab) that while Hamas should not play a leading role in governing Gaza after the ongoing Israel conflict ends, the organization should still be incorporated under some consensus governance framework.

Egypt recently pitched Hamas on a three-stage plan to end the war and transfer control of Gaza to a technocratic Palestinian government to conclude the war and transition the governance from its rule.

Hamas rejected the plan, demanding a total halt to Israel's military campaign first.

Still, Cairo continues engaging the relevant parties on shaping an eventual consensus governing body in Gaza. Further talks are expected, though substantial hurdles clearly remain.

Both Israeli and Palestinian delegations have visited Cairo for talks with Egyptian officials to discuss post-war Gaza in the last week.