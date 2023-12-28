Kibbutz Nir Oz announces death of Judy Weinstein Hagai, killed on Oct 7

Hagai was wounded during on October 7 and it has now been confirmed that she was murdered on that Saturday

Kibbutz Nir Oz has announced the death of Judy Weinstein Hagai, killed on October 7 in the massacre committed by Hamas

Hagai was wounded during on October 7 and it has now been confirmed that she was murdered on that Saturday.

Her husband, Gadi Hagai, 72 years old, was also murdered in the massacre and the bodies of both are still in the custody of Hamas.

They leave behind two daughters and two sons.