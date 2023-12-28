Son of Hamas terrorist, Marwan Issa, killed in IDF airstrike - report

Issa is on both the U.S. and the European Union lists' of global terrorists

On Thursday morning, reports from Gaza indicate that the son of Marwan Issa, deputy commander of Hamas' military wing, was eliminated in an Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) airstrike.

Marwan Issa, known as the "Shadow Man" is a prominent Hamas terrorist with close ties to Mohammed Deif, the leader of Hamas' military wing.

Marwan Issa played a pivotal role in planning the 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, an incident that heightened tensions in the region. Both the U.S. and the European Union have Marwan Issa to their terrorism list.

Marwan Issa played a crucial role in brokering a deal that led to the release of captured Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit. In exchange for Shalit's freedom, Israel released 1,027 Palestinian security prisoners held in Israeli custody.

This is a developing story

