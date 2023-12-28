IDF investigation reveals failures in rescue mission leading to death of 3 hostages

Halevi: "The shooting of the hostages should not have been carried out - this shooting did not match the risk and the situation"

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released findings from an investigation into the tragic incident involving the death of three abductees during a rescue mission in the Shejaiya area on December 15, 2023.

The IDF spokesperson conveyed the gravity of the situation, stating, "The IDF failed in the mission of rescuing the abductees in this incident."

According to the investigation report, during intense fighting in Shejaiya, an IDF fighter shot at figures recognized as a threat, inadvertently hitting two of the abductees. In an attempt to cease fire and identify a third figure, miscommunication led to the unintentional shooting and death of the third abductee. The investigation revealed that the abductees were unarmed, walking without shirts, and waving a white flag, challenging the circumstances under which they were shot.

IDF Spokesperson

The Chief of Staff, Major General Herzi Halevi, expressed deep regret over the incident and acknowledged that the injury to the abductees could have been prevented. He emphasized the importance of complying with instructions to open fire and stressed the n eed for clarity in operational instructions, particularly in complex and stressful situations.

The decision was also released that the IDF will not take action against soldiers who mistakenly killed hostages in Gaza.

IDF Spokesperson

While stating that the shooting of the hostages should not have occurred, the Chief of Staff recognized the challenges faced by the fighters under intense combat conditions.

In the concluding report, Halevi reiterated the lessons learned and improvements in the connection between headquarters and field divisions to prevent such tragedies in the future.