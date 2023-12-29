Another Houthi group's attack in the Red Sea highlights the 'multi-front' nature of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and endangers international shipping

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Friday reported shooting down a drone and an anti-ship ballistic missile in the Southern Red Sea later on Thursday. According to the CENTCOM's statement, the Houthi group is behind the attack.

The incident is Houthi's 22nd attempted attack against international shipping, said CENTCOM.

