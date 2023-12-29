Israeli military reported discovering an album with wedding pictures along with photos children holding weapons at a house of a Hamas operative

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday reported raiding a house of a Hamas fighter in the outskirts of Jabalia.

Fighters of the 261st Brigade are said to have discovered a photo album with wedding pictures along with photos children holding weapons.

IDF Spokesperson

"During the searches, military certificates of the terrorist organization Hamas, weapons, and study booklets about the IDF were located in his home," read the Israeli military's statement. "In addition, the fighters found pictures of children holding weapons, grenades and RPGs."

The statement also announced expansion of the IDF operation in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis.

The IDF earlier in December revealed interrogations of captured Hamas commanders who spoke of the extensive exploitation of children for tactical purposes by Hamas during its war against Israel.

