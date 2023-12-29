IDF announces death of soldier raising ground op death toll to 168

Captain Harel Sharvit was killed fighting in northern Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday reported killing of Captain Harel Sharvit in northern Gaza. His death raises the Gaza ground operation's to 168.

Captain Harel Sharvit, 33, was a combat officer in the 7008th Battalion.

The IDF earlier on Thursday released names of three soldiers killed fighting in central and southern Gaza: Captain (res.) Neriya Zisk, Sergeant First Class (res.) Asaf Pinhas Tubul and Major Dvir David Fima.

See more updates on the Israel-Hamas war

Read more stories like this >>

• IDF announces death of 3 soldiers raising Gaza ground op toll to 167 >>

• IDF finds photos of children with RPGs in terrorist's home near Jabalia >>

• Son of Hamas terrorist, Marwan Issa, killed in IDF airstrike - report >>