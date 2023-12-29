IDF raids area where attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz originated from

Nir Oz was one of the communities that suffered some of the most violent massacre on October 7

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday reported starting operation in Khirbat Ikhza’a - the area in southern Gaza that terrorists left before attacking Kibbutz Nir Oz. Several terrorists have been killed during the raid, the IDF stated.

Israeli troops are said to be destroying the terrorist infrastructure found in the houses in Khirbat Ikhza’a. The IDF also reported finding dozens of tunnel shafts as well as weaponry, including Kalashnikov machine guns, grenades and mines.

Nir Oz suffered some of the most violent massacre on October 7. 80 residents of the Kibbutz were kidnapped by Hamas, dozens were killed.

Most recently, Kibbutz Nir Oz on Thursday announced the death of Judy Weinstein Hagai, previously believed to be alive in Hamas's captivity. Her husband, Gadi Hagai, was also killed in the massacre and the bodies of both are still in the custody of Hamas.

IDF Spokesperson

