IDF locates weapons in children’s room in Khan Yunis

Israeli military on Friday announced expanding operation in the southern Gaza city

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday reported results of the past week’s operation in Khan Yunis. Ground troops are said to be supported form air and sea while raiding dozens of terrorists’ houses.

According to Israeli military’s statement, grenades, vests, weapons, cartridges and intelligence materials were located in children’s room in one of the said houses.

IDF Spokesperson

Soldiers are also said to have discovered ready-to-use explosives and many tunnel shafts. “The fighters also located a doll they dressed in an olive green camisole, apparently in an attempt by Hamas terrorists to commit a fraudulent operation and harm the forces by luring them into an ambush,” read the report.

The statement comes as the IDF earlier on Friday announced expanding the ground operation in Khan Yunis.

IDF Spokesperson

