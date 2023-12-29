Alleged Israeli airstrike on Damascus airport killed 11 IRGC chiefs - report

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is behind much of the terrorist activities carried out, sponsored or otherwise enabled by the Islamic Republic

The airstrike targeting the Damascus airport on Thursday killed 11 senior commanders of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), an Arabic-language report claimed on Friday. The attack was widely attributed to Israel, including by the leadership of its arch-enemy Iran.

Israel rarely comments on strikes targeting Syria, but it has repeatedly said it will not allow Iran — which backs the dictatorial government of President Bashar Assad — to expand its presence in the country.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor reported Israeli strikes near Damascus international airport on Thursday.

The attack near the airport came "one whole day after the airport resumed flights," said the British-based monitor with a network inside Syria.