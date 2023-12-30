U.S. approves emergency sale of munitions to Israel amid Hamas conflict

This approval follows a recent authorization earlier in the month for the sale of nearly 14,000 rounds of 120mm tank ammunition to Israel

The United States has approved a $147.5 million sale of 155mm high-explosive artillery munitions and related equipment to Israel.

The decision, made under an emergency provision, bypasses the typical congressional review process.

This approval follows a recent authorization earlier in the month for the sale of nearly 14,000 rounds of 120mm tank ammunition to Israel.

According to the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency, Israel requested additional munitions, including 155mm fuses, primers, and charges, expanding the estimated total cost from $96.51 million to $147.5 million. This modification required a new notification to U.S. authorities.

The statement from the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency highlighted that the secretary of state has deemed an emergency existing that necessitates the immediate sale of these weapons to Israel, thereby circumventing the typical congressional review process.

It's specified that the munitions will be sourced from U..S Army stocks.

Stating the purpose behind this sale, the statement emphasized Israel's intent to utilize the enhanced capabilities as a deterrent against regional threats and to bolster homeland defense.

However, it also stressed the importance for all countries to employ munitions in compliance with international humanitarian law.