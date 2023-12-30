David Schwimmer calls out activists' denial of Hamas sexual violence

In an Instagram post, Schwimmer, a long-time advocate for survivors of sexual violence, emphasized the importance of believing victims.

Renowned actor David Schwimmer, recognized for his role in the iconic series Friends, has spoken out, questioning the denial surrounding allegations of sexual violence attributed to Hamas during its attack on Israel on October 7.

In an Instagram post, Schwimmer, a long-time advocate for survivors of sexual violence, emphasized the importance of believing victims.

"For many, denying it happened is a convenient way to avoid compassion and personal responsibility," he stated.

"Despite all the filmed evidence and testimonies," Schwimmer continued, "why do so many people refuse to believe - despite all the evidence on camera and in testimony - the women, children, and men brutally assaulted by terrorists on Oct. 7th?"

Having dedicated years to advocating for survivors, Schwimmer stressed the imperative of believing victims, underlining the detrimental impact of dismissing their accounts, not just on survivors but also on their families, friends, and supporters.

Schwimmer's comments come in the aftermath of investigative reports published by The Times of London and the New York Time this month, which detailed disturbing accounts from survivors, alleging acts of sexual violence carried out by Hamas operatives during the October 7 incident. These alleged acts included repeated, violent rapes, genital mutilation, pedophilia, and necrophilia.

Sharing the New York Times report on the matter, Schwimmer expressed his disbelief, urging for acknowledgment and action in the face of the documented evidence.

Schwimmer said that for many right now, “activism, their advocacy, is conditional. They’ll fight like hell for ALL victims of sexual violence — unless they’re Jews."