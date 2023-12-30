NYT investigation finds IDF unprepared for Hamas's October 7 attack

The investigation, based on interviews with soldiers and officers, revealed that there was either no established plan or it was not practiced or followed

According to a New York Times investigation, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reportedly lacked a structured response plan for a potential invasion scenario by Hamas during an attack on October 7.

The investigation, based on interviews with soldiers and officers, revealed that there was either no established plan or it was not practiced or followed.

The IDF believed that Hamas would unlikely breach the Israel-Gaza border extensively, resulting in reduced monitoring of Hamas radio traffic and a perception that such an attack was improbable.

However, following the October 7 incident, where Hamas breached the fence in 30 different points and moved rapidly toward communities bordering Gaza, the extent of the situation became clear. The IDF and Israeli security forces reportedly took hours to comprehend the magnitude of the attack.

Soldiers' responses were described as impromptu, with communication occurring through WhatsApp groups and reliance on social media for information. Even helicopter pilots were reportedly guided by media reports and Telegram channels to target the responsible terrorists.

The investigation depicted a lack of organized response, with IDF units near Gaza reportedly unprepared and inadequately trained for such a scenario.

Furthermore, delays in recognizing the gravity of the invasion were noted, with an official order for emergency forces to move coming hours after the attack began.

Soldiers found themselves fighting without proper coordination or awareness, resulting in instances where bases were abandoned, soldiers were unaware of attacks until Hamas was in their sleeping quarters, and information about the invasion reaching units hours after the event had started.

The New York Times investigation also highlighted civilians, like Rafael Hayun, aiding soldiers by forwarding messages from civilians under fire, indicating a lack of awareness within some units about attacks on neighboring areas.