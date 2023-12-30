IDF announces death of 2 troops, taking ground op toll to 170

Cpt. Harel Ittah, 22, was critically wounded on December 22 and died of his wounds Saturday

The Israeil announced Saturday the death of two more troops in fighting in the Gaza Strip over the weekend, taking the death toll from the ground offensive against Hamas to 170.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1741144098088862107 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The fatalities were named as Master Sgt. (res.) Constantine Sushko, 30, of the Combat Engineering Corps’ 7086th Battalion ; Cpt. Harel Ittah, 22, a team commander in the Givati Brigade’s reconnaissance unit, from Netanya.