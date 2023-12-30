Netanyahu: Gaza war to go on for 'months' until goals achieved

The leader reiterated the IDF's main objectives are eradicating Hamas, rescuing the hostages and restoring the security to Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday said that the war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip will go on for "months" until the IDF attains the dual goals of eradicating Hamas and rescuing the Israeli hostages.

Netanyahu vowed that "We will ensure that Hamas is no longer a threat to Israel."

The leader emphasized his government was equally committed to restoring security along the northern border amid repeated Hezbollah rocket and drone attacks, so the residents who had to evacuate can return home.