IDF operating in West Bank, Gaza; U.S. intercepts missiles in Red Sea | LIVE UPDATES

Jonathan Regev, Ariel Oseran and Matthias Inbari24NEWS Senior Correspondents
Israel reportedly carried out an overnight counterterrorism operation in the Tulkarm area of the West Bank

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted a counterterrorism operation overnight in the West Bank, according to Palestinian reports, as well as its ongoing ground maneuver in the Gaza Strip. Late Saturday night, the U.S. said it responded to a ballistic missile attack in the Red Sea.

Hezbollah announces another death of its operatives, 134 since start of the war

U.S. base in Syria attacked by three drones - Arab report

The Lebanese channel Al-Mayadeen, affiliated with the terrorist organization Hezbollah, reported that the U.S. base Al-Omar in Syria was attacked by three armed drones.

IDF carries out aerial strike on terrorist group in West Bank area of Tulkarm

According to Palestinian reports, the IDF carried out aerial strikes in the West Bank area of Tulkarm. Israeli reports added that drones were used in response to IEDs and heavy fire by terrorist groups. 

U.S. shoots down 2 anti-ship ballistic missiles in Red Sea, after Danish ship was struck, marking 23rd attack by the Houthis on international shipping

