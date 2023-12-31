Contrary to the Qatari report, an Egyptian source denied to i24NEWS that a delegation from Egypt was in Tel Aviv on Thursday to discuss the situation in Gaza

A delegation from Egypt's intelligence apparatus visited Israel, in an attempt to reach an agreement to end the war, an Egyptian source revealed to the Qatari-owned Al-Araby Al-Jadeed on Sunday morning.

According to the report, "things are still complicated" in terms of Israel's willingness to withdraw from the Gaza Strip, while the possibility of a comprehensive agreement was raised by the Egyptian delegation that would now be discussed in the respective governments.

As part of Qatar and Egypt's efforts to mediate between Israel and Hamas, the delegation arrived in Tel Aviv on Thursday, "with the aim of negotiating an end to the war.”

“The delegation tried to obtain answers from Israel on its willingness to withdraw from the territories in the Gaza Strip in the event of a comprehensive agreement," the Al-Araby Al-Jadeed source claimed.

According to the UK-based Qatari-owned newspaper, "the delegation left without any answers. Many proposals were put forward, but Netanyahu's position of prolonging the war as long as possible seems inflexible."

However, an Egyptian source denied to i24NEWS that a delegation from Egypt was in Tel Aviv on Thursday.