Oct 7 terrorist trial to be Israel's 'most significant since Eichmann'

Such are the volume and nature of evidence gathered in the interrogations of captured October 7 perpetrators that the imminent trial of the Palestinian terrorists would be Israel's biggest and most high-stakes legal showdown since the 1960s. This emerges from a detailed report in the Wall Street Journal on Sunday that cites many Israeli officials, some speaking on the condition of anonymity.

“The state of Israel has never before dealt with crimes and an investigation on this scale,” said Roi Sheindorf, former deputy to the attorney general. “This will be one of the most important trials to take place in Israel.”

The tribunal's scope and moral urgency already draws comparison to the historical process against former Nazi death-dealer Adolf Eichmann, who was tried and hanged for his central role in the Holocaust.

One of the aspects of the "Black Saturday" attacks expected to figure centrally at the trial is the systematic use by the jihadists of sexual violence against Israeli women. Some of the horrific acts were detailed in a New York Times report on Thursday, including repeated, violent rapes, genital and other bodily mutilation, pedophilia, and necrophilia.

A witness cited in the report saw an Israeli woman “shredded into pieces” as one terrorist raped her and another pulled out a box cutter and sliced off her breast. “One continues to rape her, and the other throws her breast to someone else, and they play with it, throw it, and it falls on the road."

The WSJ report independently corroborates the extreme nature of the Hamas atrocities.

"The Journal saw images taken by a first responder of a naked woman with a knife and three nails in the crotch area, women whose clothing was partially or entirely removed and women with blood from the crotch area. In another image provided by the first responder, a woman’s breast was almost entirely sliced off. Her shirt was ripped away and she had a knife wound in the neck. In two other photos a naked man was found gagged and shot and one photo showed a man’s eyeball had been removed."

Israeli Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai described the October 7 attrocity as “systematic and unprecedented in its cruelty.”