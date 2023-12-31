President Herzog calls for release of Hamas hostages in New Year's message

"As you hug those you love to wish them a Happy New Year, think of those of us who won’t have the opportunity to do so" says released hostage in emotional message

As the world welcomed the arrival of 2024, President Herzog took to social media to issue a heartfelt plea for the release of 133 hostages held by the terrorist organization Hamas.

In a message translated into ten languages, President Herzog urged the international community and world leaders to join the fight for the immediate and unconditional release of those abducted.

President Herzog's message highlighted the diverse group of captives, including "babies, elderly people, women and men," who are being held by Hamas. He emphasized the dire conditions they face, deprived of regular access to medicine and visits from the Red Cross. The President's call for their release echoed the ongoing struggle in Gaza, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.

In his message, President Herzog said, "May the light dispel the darkness and may the new year bring with it good news. Peace and brotherhood for all." This plea was shared in Hebrew, Arabic, English, Russian, French, Spanish, Italian, German, Indian, and Portuguese, underscoring the global nature of the appeal.

The plight of the hostages was further brought to light in videos broadcast by an organization representing hostage families. Sharon Aluni-Cunio, who was released with her two daughters during the last truce but whose husband remains in Hamas captivity, shared a poignant message. "As you hug those you love to wish them a Happy New Year, think of those of us who won’t have the opportunity to do so," she implored.

In another emotional video, Eyalon Keshet, cousin of Yarden Bibas, who is held hostage along with his wife Shiri and their two young boys, Ariel and Kfir, pleaded with the international community: "Act so that Kfir does not celebrate his first birthday in captivity." The two brothers, aged two years and 11 months, are currently the last children still in Gaza, emphasizing the urgency and gravity of the situation.

