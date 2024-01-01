Hamas commander who led Nukhba forces on Oct. 7 eliminated in IDF airstrike | LIVE UPDATES
US. to move its aircraft carrier group Gerald R Ford from eastern Mediterranean region after being used to deter further attacks on Israel
The terrorist organization Hamas launched over 20 rockets toward central and southern Israeli cities, a minute after midnight on the new year 2024. There were no reported casualties. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson stated upon the release of a group of reserve soldiers that combat fighting would be likely for the whole year.
To catch up on the full events of the war from Sunday, CLICK HERE.
More updates on the Israel-Hamas war
Hamas commander who led Nukhba forces on October 7 eliminated in IDF airstrike
U.S. informed Israel USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier returning to base - report
To read more, CLICK HERE.
IDF discloses 29 soldiers' deaths in Gaza were operational accidents
To read more, CLICK HERE.
Israel pushing Egypt to accept IDF activity in Philadelphi Corridor buffer zone - Arab report
The UK based Qatari-owned newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed cited sources claiming that senior Israeli officials have tried to convince Egypt to accept IDF activity in the Philadelphi Corridor buffer zone.
According to the report, it would be difficult for Egypt to accept this but Israel is pushing for flexibility.
IDF fired heavily on Khan Yunis in Gaza - Arab report
The Palestinian news agency Wafa reported of heavy firing by the IDF, overnight, in southern Gaza Strip's Khan Yunis.
Pentagon pressuring Biden administration to strike Houthis in Yemen - report
Pentagon officials are pressuring the Biden administration to take military action against the Houthis in Yemen, as reported by the New York Times.
According to the report, the American defense officials have devised plans to destroy the Houthis' weapons manufacturing infrastructure and munitions depots, including the factories for the speedboats similar to those used against U.S. forces in the Red Sea area.
The latest incident over the weekend was reportedly considered in Washington as a significant escalation, raising the probability of an American military intervention, despite hesitations expressed by the U.S. President Joe Biden and senior officials in his administration.
'New year, same Hamas terrorism': IDF posts video from Iron Dome interceptions after over 20 rockets were launched toward Israel, just a minute after midnight
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
"New year, same Hamas terrorism," the IDF posted on X
"While 129 Israelis are still being held captive by Hamas in Gaza, Hamas also decided to start 2024 by launching a barrage of rockets at Israel. There is no “happy” New Year until they are all home," the statement concluded.
Hamas claims responsibility for firing more than 20 long-range rockets
Hamas' military wing claimed responsibility for firing a barrage toward southern and central Israel, saying at least 20 long-range M-90 rockets were launched towards Tel Aviv and its surroundings.