IDF discloses 29 soldiers' deaths in Gaza were operational accidents

According to the latest data, bilateral friendly fire from fellow Israeli soldiers resulted in 18 deaths and two more in firing deviations

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) disclosed on Monday morning that 29 soldiers were killed in operational accidents since the ground operation in Gaza began, including incidents in the north and center of Israel.

Israeli bilateral friendly fire within the Gaza Strip was the highest cause of death in the latest IDF data on operational accidents, with 18 killed by direct fire and two from firing deviations.

The data was compiled before Sunday, based on 170 fallen soldiers in Gaza, but since then the deaths of Sergeant Major (Res.) Eliraz Gabai and Sergeant First Class (Res.) Liav Seada were announced , bringing the total casualty count from the ground operation to 172.

Israel Defense Forces

Outside of the incidents from Gaza, two soldiers in the Northern Command were killed during operational accidents, described as either on the road or related to weapons. Furthermore, there were two troops in the Central Command, in an accidental discharge of a weapon and in a road accident.