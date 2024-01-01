Israeli delegation bound for Cairo to thrash out details of new hostage deal - report

Sources say that the negotiations focus on Hamas releasing 40 Israeli hostages, including elderly, sick, injured, women, minors

An Israeli security delegation is scheduled to arrive in Cairo today, to discuss a new phase of the hostage release deal with Hamas, Qatari-owned A-Sharq Al-Awsat reports, citing sources. The report comes as a delegation of Hamas is currently in Cairo.

Sources close to the discussions said that the negotiations focus on Hamas releasing 40 Israeli hostages, including the elderly, the sick, the injured, women, and minors under the age of 18, in exchange for the release of a few hundred Palestinian prisoners, and a complete ceasefire in Gaza Strip for a period ranging between 21 and 30 days.

According to the sources, the negotiations are also discussing the withdrawal of Israeli army units from the heart of the Gaza Strip to the border, increasing the quantities of food, fuel and medicine entering the Gaza Strip, and the return of numbers of displaced people to their areas in the northern Gaza Strip.

The sources added to Al-Sharq that the negotiations are examining the specifications of the Palestinian prisoners whom Israel releases, pointing out that this round is followed by negotiations on a “comprehensive deal” to release all Israeli prisoners in exchange for an agreed-upon number of Palestinian prisoners.

The sources explained that the deal that will be negotiated will not include major Palestinian prisoners whose release will be negotiated in the last stage, such as member of the Fatah Central Committee, Marwan Barghouti, Secretary-General of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, Ahmed Saadat, and prominent Hamas leaders in prisons. Such as Abdullah Al-Barghouthi, Hassan Salama, Abbas Al-Sayed, Ibrahim Hamed and others.